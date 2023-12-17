Tennessee football’s Kamal Hadden declares for NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden has declared for the NFL Draft. The redshirt senior announced on X Sunday afternoon that he will be entering his name into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hadden spent three years at Tennessee and posted one of his best seasons in his final year as a Vol.

The DB underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Oct. 26 after getting injured in a loss to Alabama. At one point he was tied for third in the FBS in passes defended with 11 and was tied for 14th nationally in interceptions with 3 through Week 8 of the season.

Hadden made his announcement on X,

“I want to thank all my coaches for their guidance, support, and for pushing me to grow both on and off the field. Thank you to my mom and family for being there for me each and everyday. With all of his being said I will be entering my name into the 2024 NFL draft.”

His 90.5 coverage grade from PFF.com ranked first among SEC defensive backs and fourth in the FBS through Week 8 of the season

Against the Tide, he made two tackles before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.