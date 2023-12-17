Tennessee football’s Kamal Hadden declares for NFL Draft

The redshirt senior spent three years at Tennessee
Kamal Hadden returns an interception for a touchdown against South Carolina
Kamal Hadden returns an interception for a touchdown against South Carolina(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden has declared for the NFL Draft. The redshirt senior announced on X Sunday afternoon that he will be entering his name into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hadden spent three years at Tennessee and posted one of his best seasons in his final year as a Vol.

The DB underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Oct. 26 after getting injured in a loss to Alabama. At one point he was tied for third in the FBS in passes defended with 11 and was tied for 14th nationally in interceptions with 3 through Week 8 of the season.

Hadden made his announcement on X,

His 90.5 coverage grade from PFF.com ranked first among SEC defensive backs and fourth in the FBS through Week 8 of the season

Against the Tide, he made two tackles before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury.

