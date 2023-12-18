1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area

One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area. (Credit
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (AP) — One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area, authorities said Monday.

State police in Lancaster County said the blast was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn in the Lancaster County community of Bird-in-Hand.

Trooper James Grothey said arriving first responders reported heavy fire and smoke, and multiple fire departments were sent to the scene.

Grothey said one person was found dead and a preliminary investigation indicates that “this appeared to be a propane explosion.” The name of the person killed was not immediately released.

John Smucker, owner of the company that runs the business complex that includes the hotel, said no guests were present since the inn closes the week before Christmas every year for maintenance and repairs, LNP reported. He said the blast, which flattened the front office, was unrelated to repair work since the inn had just closed and the work hadn’t begun.

Smucker said the restaurant next door was damaged as well and estimated total damage at $1 million to $2 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
Locally developed burger restaurant is named the best in Tennessee by Yelp. Be sure the check...
Pigeon Forge burger spot boasts best burger in Tennessee on Yelp
Snow showers develop for higher elevations
Snow showers for some Monday, turning colder for all into Tuesday
KNOXVILLE FLEA MARKET
Flea market announces final year at Knoxville Expo Center
Paige WX
Frigid wind chills today with some flurries to snow showers

Latest News

The City of Knoxville is under fire for using a third party to vet police chief candidates and...
Researchers say the City of Knoxville used outside firm to avoid open records laws in police chief hiring
Popular Knoxville flea market moves to Chilhowee park next year
Flea market announces final year at Knoxville Expo Center
Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa Police stopped a vehicle with three people who had been...
Three arrested in string of baby formula robberies, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
The THP is investigating after a driver crashed into a Morristown Police Department officer...
Driver crashes into Morristown police cruiser, Tennessee troopers investigating, MPD says