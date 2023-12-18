‘The Best Thing About Christmas’ comes to Knoxville’s Bijou Theater

The show tells the story of a man named Dylan, who moves his family to Nashville to kickstart his music dreams.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tickets are on sale now for the final shows of “The Best Thing About Christmas,” which is playing at the Bijou Theater in downtown Knoxville.

The show tells the story of a man named Dylan, who moves his family to Nashville to kickstart his music dreams. His whole life is thrown for a loop when a December accident takes his oldest daughter and destroys his love of Christmas. Dylan’s loved ones, his love of music and the holidays help him realize that his family is truly all he needs.

The show takes inspiration from the life of Derek Hinckley, who wrote and stars in the production.

You can see the show Dec. 19 and 20. Tickets are available here.

