Border patrol K-9 finds $10 million worth of meth, cocaine inside barrels of jalapeno paste

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.
Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (TMX/Gray News) – More than $10 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine was discovered hidden in barrels of jalapeno paste last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Border agents at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego said a 28-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer was referred for further examination before crossing the border Wednesday morning.

Customs and Border Protection said the driver had a valid border crossing card, and the shipment inside the truck was of barrels of jalapeno paste.

However, a CBP K-9 screened the shipment and alerted officers to something more nefarious.

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.

The agency said it seized more than 3,161 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 522 pounds of cocaine.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the estimated street value of the narcotics is more than $10.4 million.

“Our K-9 teams are an invaluable component of our counter-narcotics operations, providing a reliable and unequalled mobile detection capability,” said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port Director.

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
Locally developed burger restaurant is named the best in Tennessee by Yelp. Be sure the check...
Pigeon Forge burger spot boasts best burger in Tennessee on Yelp
Snow showers develop for higher elevations
Snow showers for some Monday, turning colder for all into Tuesday
KNOXVILLE FLEA MARKET
Flea market announces final year at Knoxville Expo Center
Paige WX
Frigid wind chills today with some flurries to snow showers

Latest News

The City of Knoxville is under fire for using a third party to vet police chief candidates and...
Researchers say the City of Knoxville used outside firm to avoid open records laws in police chief hiring
Popular Knoxville flea market moves to Chilhowee park next year
Flea market announces final year at Knoxville Expo Center
Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa Police stopped a vehicle with three people who had been...
Three arrested in string of baby formula robberies, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
The THP is investigating after a driver crashed into a Morristown Police Department officer...
Driver crashes into Morristown police cruiser, Tennessee troopers investigating, MPD says
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty in child abuse case