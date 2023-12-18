Cold mornings and days ahead with more sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks rain around Christmas Day.
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next two mornings are frigid, but the cold air doesn’t last long. We’ll slowly warm up throughout the week with rain returning around Christmas.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty to stray snow showers linger overnight mainly for our northeastern counties and the mountaintops. Temperatures are very cold tonight. We’ll drop close to 23 degrees by Tuesday morning. Areas along the Plateau and the Tennessee/Kentucky line could be in the upper teens!

It’s a cold but sunny day on Tuesday! Highs will top out near 39 degrees but could feel cooler at times with winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is another frosty cold start with temperatures in the lower 20s! A few clouds move in by the afternoon with a high of 48 degrees.

Temperatures slowly warm up throughout the week and into Christmas weekend. Highs get back in the low to mid-50s with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s to end the week. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the week as well.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, highs are in the mid to upper 50s with more clouds. Scattered showers look to move in on Christmas Day and linger into early next week.

