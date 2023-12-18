Frigid wind chills today with some flurries to snow showers ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Frigid winds usher in big cool-down, with some flurries to higher elevation snow showers. We’ll warm back up this week ahead of Christmas, when rain returns.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have cold winds, clouds, and mountaintop snow showers to start this Monday. We’ll drop to 39 degrees this morning, but the wind makes it feel a lot colder!

The jacket is needed all day today, plus gloves and a hat to block the cold wind! We’re only warming to around 46 degrees, but it feels like the upper 30s in the Valley and 20s in our higher elevations today. That’s due to westerly winds of 10 to 20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph. It’s a mostly cloudy day, with a few afternoon, but we’ll have spotty flurries to snow showers moving in along the Tennessee, Kentucky line this afternoon then across our area, at a 20% coverage, this evening into the early overnight.

Winds are still kicking up this evening, but gradually decreasing by morning. Spotty snow showers continue, but taper off to a mountaintop snow shower by early Tuesday morning. We’ll drop to around 23 degrees in Knoxville, with upper teens on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line.

LOOKING AHEAD

After that hard freeze, we have a cold Tuesday! We’re only topping out around 39 degrees, but at least it only occasionally feels a little colder with a northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph. It’s also a sunny day.

Wednesday starts out in the low 20s as well, with a clear sky and no wind, so a hard frost too. We’ll see a few afternoon clouds and top out around 48 on Wednesday.

We have a good warm-up to end the week and into the weekend before Christmas. We’ll see more clouds at times too, but temperatures climb from low to upper 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, stray rain is possible this weekend but the better coverage is still aimed at Christmas Day. We’ll see scattered rain increase Monday, and then we see some on and off rain lingering just beyond the 8-day forecast.

