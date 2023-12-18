Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office monitoring for credit card skimmers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to announce that it will be checking for credit card scammers throughout the county who are using a device to steal credit card information.

According to JCSO, officials will monitor the county for credit card skimming, which is a type of financial fraud involving stealing someone’s credit card information using a unique device known as a skimmer. Once a scammer skims a person’s card information, they can use it to create cloned credit cards to use for online transactions.

A card skimmer is a small electronic device that steals card information at points of sale. JCSO said they are designed to blend in with legitimate card readers, which makes spotting a skimmer difficult for someone who does not know what to look for.

JCSO said hidden cameras, illegal components inside card readers and devices on top of the actual card reader can all skim card information. According to officials, some scammers can build their own skimmers or buy them on the black market.

Officials said that embedded microchips in cards help to enhance security and reduce the risk of skimming because the microchips generate a unique transaction code at every sale, unlike traditional magnetic strip cards, making chipped cards harder to clone.

JCSO said that no cards, even those with microchips, are immune to skimming tactics, and even contactless card systems are vulnerable to skimming.

Officials with JCSO warn people to stay alert when using handheld card readers, ATMs, gas pump card readers or other outdoor payment terminals as they can capture magnetic stripe data and often use a camera to capture PINs. Officials also said that card trapping is another tactic that scammers use that will trap a card in the reader and will not allow it to be ejected.

JCSO officials said Bluetooth skimming is also a popular tactic, allowing scammers to wirelessly steal card data with a device placed near tap-to-pay terminals.

