Knoxville police release body camera footage of Pemmbrooke Shire Lane shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday, The Knoxville Police Department released Officer Arim Ismail’s body camera footage that covered her response to Pemmbrooke Shire Lane early in the morning on Dec. 2.

According to KPD, Ismail responded to a home on the road after someone texted 911 saying “Need help asap.” She was not the only officer to respond to the scene, but she was the only one to fire a shot.

Once on the scene, KPD said, the officers found a man with a gun, and Ismail fired the shot before she and the other officers took cover. No one was hurt during the shooting, KPD said, and the man was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. At this time, no criminal charges are on file for the man.

Ismail, who is a 2023 graduate of the Basic Recruit Academy, was placed on a routine leave during the first part of an internal investigation into the officer-involved shooting. That’s standard practice, and she has since returned to duty.

The internal, administrative investigation, which is being led by the Office of Professional Standards, is still ongoing, KPD said.

