Lady Vols ‘hopeful’ Rickea Jackson could return by next game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lady Vol basketball is hopeful Rickea Jackson could return to play by the next game after missing much of the season due to injury.

Monday, the team provided a concrete update on the forward for the first time since Jackson suffered a lower leg injury. Coach Kellie Harper said if practice went well this week, Jackson could be cleared to play in the Wofford game Tuesday night.

It’s been more than a week since UT last played in a game, and coach Harper said they’ve focused on themselves during that time. All in hopes of having a stronger second half to the season.

Jackson could be the spark this team needs as they inch closer to conference play.

“Oh, it’s great to see her out there. She’s excited to be practicing. You know, I think she’s been looking forward to this for a while, as have her teammates and coaches. Obviously, you want to see your players on the court,” said Harper.

Whether or not Jackson will be on a minutes restriction will be a game-time decision.

The Lady Vols and Wofford tip off Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from the Food City Center.

