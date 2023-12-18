One Knoxville SC and Smokies team up to sell out Ice Bears game after coliseum issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club is teaming up with the Tennessee Smokies to sell out the Ice Bears game against the Birmingham Bulls after the hockey team had to cancel games due to a coliseum issue.

The Ice Bears had to cancel last weekend’s home games after their ice chiller failed, prompting a rescheduling of the canceled games. One Knox managing partner, Drew McKenna, said the soccer team knows all about canceled games.

Previous Coverage: Ice Bears home games postponed for Knoxville Civic Coliseum mechanical issues

“As outdoor sports, we have unfortunately felt the pain of unexpected game cancellations,” said Drew McKenna, Managing Partner at One Knox. “The Ice Bears have done a great job providing a compelling pro hockey product here in Knoxville for over 20 years. They deserve all of Knoxville’s support as they take the ice again on Friday night. Let’s show the Ice Bears our love by selling out the Coliseum!”

The Ice Bears will host home games both Friday and Saturday this weekend. Friday also marks their Pucks and Princesses theme night.

“When Drew McKenna, with One Knoxville SC, reached out about organizing a way to help support the Ice Bears, I was 100% on board,” said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. “Hopefully, with everyone’s support, the Ice Bears can turn an unfortunate situation into a positive. Working together with One Knoxville SC, I hope that all of our fans will see what is going on and support the Ice Bears.”

Friday, fans can expect the puck to drop at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.