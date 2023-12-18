One Knoxville SC and Smokies team up to sell out Ice Bears game after coliseum issues

The Ice Bears had to cancel last weekend’s home games after their ice chiller failed, prompting a rescheduling of the canceled games.
One Knoxville SC and Smokies team up to sell out hockey game after coliseum issues
One Knoxville SC and Smokies team up to sell out hockey game after coliseum issues(richard russo | Rick Russo)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club is teaming up with the Tennessee Smokies to sell out the Ice Bears game against the Birmingham Bulls after the hockey team had to cancel games due to a coliseum issue.

The Ice Bears had to cancel last weekend’s home games after their ice chiller failed, prompting a rescheduling of the canceled games. One Knox managing partner, Drew McKenna, said the soccer team knows all about canceled games.

Previous Coverage: Ice Bears home games postponed for Knoxville Civic Coliseum mechanical issues

“As outdoor sports, we have unfortunately felt the pain of unexpected game cancellations,” said Drew McKenna, Managing Partner at One Knox. “The Ice Bears have done a great job providing a compelling pro hockey product here in Knoxville for over 20 years. They deserve all of Knoxville’s support as they take the ice again on Friday night. Let’s show the Ice Bears our love by selling out the Coliseum!”

The Ice Bears will host home games both Friday and Saturday this weekend. Friday also marks their Pucks and Princesses theme night.

“When Drew McKenna, with One Knoxville SC, reached out about organizing a way to help support the Ice Bears, I was 100% on board,” said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. “Hopefully, with everyone’s support, the Ice Bears can turn an unfortunate situation into a positive. Working together with One Knoxville SC, I hope that all of our fans will see what is going on and support the Ice Bears.”

Friday, fans can expect the puck to drop at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
Locally developed burger restaurant is named the best in Tennessee by Yelp. Be sure the check...
Pigeon Forge burger spot boasts best burger in Tennessee on Yelp
Snow showers develop for higher elevations
Snow showers for some Monday, turning colder for all into Tuesday
KNOXVILLE FLEA MARKET
Flea market announces final year at Knoxville Expo Center
Paige WX
Frigid wind chills today with some flurries to snow showers

Latest News

Lenoir City girls basketball embarks on a new season with a new head coach
Kamal Hadden returns an interception for a touchdown against South Carolina
Tennessee football’s Kamal Hadden declares for NFL Draft
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates his score against North Carolina State during the...
Tennessee pushes past the Wolfpack behind a career night by Josiah-Jordan James
2023 5Star Preps HoopJam
East Tennessee’s best hoopers show out at 5Star Preps HoopJam