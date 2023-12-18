Roane County Sheriff’s Office uses drone to arrest attempted murder suspect, RCSO says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of an attempted murder suspect after a traffic stop late Sunday evening.

RCSO deputies attempted to stop the car near Kingston after running a red light. RCSO said. The driver of the vehicle then reportedly tried to run from deputies, losing control and crashing their car.

In a Facebook post, RCSO explained that deputies then launched a drone known as “Shadow” to track the driver and passengers, who exited the car and continued to run from deputies on foot, scattering into the woods.

The drone located the alleged driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as William Battle, and he was taken into custody, according to RCSO.

After his arrest, RCSO confirmed that Battle is wanted out of New York and Ohio for multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder and other crimes. Local charges are now pending according to officials.

