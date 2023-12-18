Roane County Sheriff’s Office uses drone to arrest attempted murder suspect, RCSO says

Roane County Sheriff’s Office attempted the stop near Kingston late Sunday night.
Roane County Sheriff’s Office attempted the stop near Kingston late Sunday night.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of an attempted murder suspect after a traffic stop late Sunday evening.

RCSO deputies attempted to stop the car near Kingston after running a red light. RCSO said. The driver of the vehicle then reportedly tried to run from deputies, losing control and crashing their car.

In a Facebook post, RCSO explained that deputies then launched a drone known as “Shadow” to track the driver and passengers, who exited the car and continued to run from deputies on foot, scattering into the woods.

**TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT** RCSO Sgt Gary Nelson attempted to stop a vehicle near...

Posted by Roane County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 18, 2023

The drone located the alleged driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as William Battle, and he was taken into custody, according to RCSO.

After his arrest, RCSO confirmed that Battle is wanted out of New York and Ohio for multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder and other crimes. Local charges are now pending according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
Locally developed burger restaurant is named the best in Tennessee by Yelp. Be sure the check...
Pigeon Forge burger spot boasts best burger in Tennessee on Yelp
Snow showers develop for higher elevations
Snow showers for some Monday, turning colder for all into Tuesday
KNOXVILLE FLEA MARKET
Flea market announces final year at Knoxville Expo Center
Paige WX
Frigid wind chills today with some flurries to snow showers

Latest News

Cold mornings and days ahead with more sunshine
Cold mornings and days ahead with more sunshine
The City of Knoxville is under fire for using a third party to vet police chief candidates and...
Researchers say the City of Knoxville used outside firm to avoid open records laws in police chief hiring
Popular Knoxville flea market moves to Chilhowee park next year
Flea market announces final year at Knoxville Expo Center
Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa Police stopped a vehicle with three people who had been...
Three arrested in string of baby formula robberies, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
The THP is investigating after a driver crashed into a Morristown Police Department officer...
Driver crashes into Morristown police cruiser, Tennessee troopers investigating, MPD says