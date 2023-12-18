Tennessee interstates among the ‘most loathed’ in US

Interstate 24 and Interstate 40 are among the 100 ‘most loathed’ in the United States.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Interstates through Nashville are known for their traffic jams and potholes. But are they the worst in the U.S.?

A survey of 3,000 drivers in October says two interstates that run through Middle Tennessee rank among the “most loathed” 100 highways in the U.S.

The Gunther Volvo of Daytona Beach survey says Interstate 24 and Interstate 40 are loathed for the same reason: traffic jams and congestion.

The survey says I-24, ranked No. 52 on the list, is loathed “especially in the Chattanooga and Nashville areas.”

‘This highway can be congested,” the survey says.

I-40, ranked No. 88 on the survey, is known by drivers for traffic jams, “particularly around Nashville and Memphis,” the survey said.

Proposed Choice Lanes, or toll lanes, have been proposed to alleviate traffic on Tennessee Interstates. Essentially, Choice Lanes allow drivers to pay to avoid traffic jams by driving in an outside lane.

TDOT is announcing plans related to improving traffic congestion on Monday morning.

Not surprisingly, the top three most hated roadways on the list are all in California.

