Tennessee ranks among worst states for flu, CDC says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers Tennessee as a state where residents are at high risk for contracting the flu.

Tennessee is among more than a dozen states considered a high-risk state for flu, according to the CDC. The Mid State is considered near very-high-risk status from the CDC. The worst states for flu currently are Louisiana and South Carolina.

The CDC recommends getting a flu shot to reduce your risk of flu and its symptoms. The CDC has raised concerns over low vaccination rates this year.

Other suggestions include:

Take other preventive actions in addition to vaccination that may help reduce the spread of viruses like flu. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them. For flu , CDC recommends that people stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities. Fever should be gone without the need to use a fever-reducing medicine.

Cover coughs and sneezes. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. Masks also can help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses. People who are sick might be asked to wear a mask to protect others, but a mask can protect the wearer too. This might be especially important if you are at higher risk of developing serious complications from flu.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu.

Virus in the air can spread between people more easily indoors than outdoors. Improving air quality, such as opening windows or using air purifiers, can help reduce the amount of virus you are exposed to.

To monitor your risk for flu, go to the CDC’s website.

