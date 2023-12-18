Tennessee recommends paid ‘Choice Lanes’ for congested areas as part of ten-year plan

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state Department of Transportation announced a 10-year project plan Monday. That plan will include a recommendation for “Choice Lanes,” which the state said will ease congestion in traffic-heavy areas.

Choice Lane corridors are a bit like toll roads, but, as the name implies, drivers are not forced to use them. The goal is to expand some areas of highways to three lanes and allow drivers to pay to use the special lanes, according to the state. Drivers who do not participate in the program will still be able to use regular lanes free-of-charge.

The money from the lanes would go toward improving roadways and traffic in rural areas.

