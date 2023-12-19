Another cold start Wednesday but slowly warming up this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another frigid morning Wednesday, but the afternoon highs are slowly warming up throughout the week. Temperatures stay mild heading towards Christmas with rain arriving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll start out with those mostly clear skies tonight allowing frost to develop. Clouds move in by the morning with temperatures dropping to a very cold 23 by Wednesday morning.

High clouds continue to move in throughout the day Wednesday with temperatures slowly warming back up. Highs will be near 48 degrees, which is closer to our average high of 50 for this time of year.

LOOKING AHEAD

On and off clouds continue Thursday and Friday. The mornings are chilly with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The afternoons are more mild with highs in the lower 50s.

More clouds arrive at times this weekend with highs in the upper 50s. A stray shower or two is possible for both Saturday and Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain showers move Christmas Day and linger with on-and-off rain midweek, as we keep an eye out on the colder air to return after that beyond your 8-day forecast.

