Another cold start Wednesday but slowly warming up this week

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks rain arriving on Christmas Day.
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another frigid morning Wednesday, but the afternoon highs are slowly warming up throughout the week. Temperatures stay mild heading towards Christmas with rain arriving.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll start out with those mostly clear skies tonight allowing frost to develop. Clouds move in by the morning with temperatures dropping to a very cold 23 by Wednesday morning.

High clouds continue to move in throughout the day Wednesday with temperatures slowly warming back up. Highs will be near 48 degrees, which is closer to our average high of 50 for this time of year.

LOOKING AHEAD

On and off clouds continue Thursday and Friday. The mornings are chilly with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The afternoons are more mild with highs in the lower 50s.

More clouds arrive at times this weekend with highs in the upper 50s. A stray shower or two is possible for both Saturday and Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain showers move Christmas Day and linger with on-and-off rain midweek, as we keep an eye out on the colder air to return after that beyond your 8-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige WX
Frigid wind chills today with some flurries to snow showers
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
Snow showers develop for higher elevations
Snow showers for some Monday, turning colder for all into Tuesday
KNOXVILLE FLEA MARKET
Flea market announces final year at Knoxville Expo Center

Latest News

Paige WX
Cold snap continues, then warming up ahead of Christmas
Paige WX
Cold snap continues, then warming up ahead of Christmas
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more clouds and warmth this week before rain returns...
Cold snap continues, then warming up ahead of Christmas
Ben tracks frigid temps ahead of Christmas - rain
Cold mornings and days ahead with more sunshine