Cold snap continues, then warming up ahead of Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we have frigid mornings, and a cold day today, this cold snap is brief. We are still forecasting a warm-up and rain to return around Christmas in your First Alert Forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The last few flurries are flying in spots early this morning, with stray mountain snow gradually tapering off as clouds clear out. We’re starting the day around 25 degrees, but it feels colder. Wind chills are temps to around 20 degrees for most of our area at times.

Stay bundle up today! At least we have sunshine and decreasing winds, but it can still feel a couple of degrees colder at times. We’re topping out at 41 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average, and we have a northerly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is mostly clear to start with frost setting up quickly, then we’ll see some more clouds by the morning. We’ll drop to around 23 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see scattered clouds moving around our area Wednesday, as some warmer air slowly moves back in. We’ll be around 48 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

We’re looking at more clouds at times and low 50s Thursday and Friday.

This weekend is mid to upper 50s with more clouds and a stray shower is possible.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain showers move Christmas Day and linger with on and off rain midweek, as we keep an eye out on the colder air to return after that beyond your 8-day forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

