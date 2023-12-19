First responders collaborate for ‘Shine Our Lights’ at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville Police Department along with representatives from other emergency response agencies plan to come together at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for a special “Shine Our Lights” event.

“Shine Our Lights” is an opportunity for local first responders to show support for children in the hospital and their families as they will drive around the hospital with lights activated.

The light display is scheduled for 6 p.m.

