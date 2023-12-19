The Gateway offers home for the holidays to those battling addiction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study done by Network Therapy, data shows that the highest period of alcohol consumption during the year is between Thanksgiving and New Year, and alcohol relapse rates spike 150% during the holiday season.

This is a time of celebration and getting together with friends and families, but that can be hard for people battling addiction or who are in recovery because their support systems might look different now.

The Metro Drug Coalition wants you to know their doors are open for anyone who needs it this week and next.

Anne Young is the Director of Recovery Support Services for Metro Drug Coalition. She said that right now, for people in recovery, this can be some of the most challenging times of the year.

“One of the most important things to do when you’re experiencing sadness, depression and loneliness during the holidays is to say it out loud and then to find your peer group. Find folks to be around that help you meet and satisfy those needs of being with other people,” Young said.

In her 38 years of experience working with addiction recovery, Young told WVLT News the holidays are the most dangerous time of the year for someone battling addiction or in recovery. Brandon Styles, Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist for Knox County, struggled with addiction for 16 years. Since recovery, he has made it his mission to help people going through the same journey, especially during the holidays.

“When I first started my recovery clean time, it was hard for me because I lost my son while I was still using. He got fostered, so even when I had clean time, they told me he was in a good place emotionally, so that was really hard,” said Styles.

Styles said many times during the holiday season people make goals and have expectations; regardless of whether these goals are met, it can throw even the most determined people off track.

“We look for these milestones. There’s a milestone, right? if I can make it through the holidays, if I can make it to the end of the year, and then I would tend to self-distract, right, because I would reach the milestone and I didn’t have anything I wanted after that milestone,” said Styles.

Styles encourages everyone that when you feel yourself falling into old habits, some steps you can take to help are to look for a support system, journal, surround yourself with people you want to be like and be vulnerable. These are all things Styles continues to do throughout his recovery journey.

“So I go back, and I give back to those programs so I’m already a part of that fellowship, right? So as new people come in, they want to be around me because I have something they want, and they remind me of where I’ve been,” said Styles.

Both Styles and Young are a part of the Metro Drug Coalition. Through the week leading into Christmas day, they will have classes such as art, music, yoga, meetings and even a Christmas party on Friday. They say taking the first step is the hardest part of any journey.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that anxiety or worry, that fear is completely normal right? So I always say fear means false evidence appearing real, so there’s nothing actually to be afraid of. It’s uncomfortable because it’s new,” said Styles.

Below is the schedule for the week at Metro Drug Coalition. If you need a home for the holiday, their door is always open.

