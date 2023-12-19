High school football coaching carousel continues to turn in East Tennessee

Three area schools announce changes on Tuesday
Scott Cummings on the sidelines at Halls
Scott Cummings on the sidelines at Halls(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic High School football has named co-interim coach Philip Shadowens as its permanent head football coach.

The news comes one day after Steve Matthews left to lead Concord Christian School. Shadowens and Matthews shared the head coaching duties last season, leading the Irish to a 7-6 record and a run to the Division II-AAA semifinals.

SHELTON STEPS DOWN AT SOUTH-DOYLE

Meanwhile, after two seasons, Paul Shelton has resigned as South-Doyle’s head football coach. “Words can’t express my gratitude for the love, buy-in and hospitality that you have shown my family over the past two years,” Shelton said. Expected to return to the college ranks, Shelton replaced long-time coach Clark Duncan on the Cherokees’ sideline two years ago.

CUMMINGS TAKES OVER AT LENOIR CITY

Also on Tuesday, former Halls and Oak Ridge coach Scott Cummings confirmed that he will be Lenoir City’s third head football coach in three seasons. He replaces interim coach Mike Zeller, who led the Panthers to a 7-5 season.

Cummings last coached Oak Ridge during the 2022 season when he resigned after one year with the Wildcats.

