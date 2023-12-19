Irish look to fight on with news of coaching change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new off season brings with it another coaching change at Knoxville Catholic High School.

Steve Matthews rejoined the Fighting Irish just prior to the start of pre-season practice last summer. He was named co-head coach along with

veteran Phillip Shadowens.. But after just one season back in green and gold, Matthews is moving on taking over the football program at Concord Christian School..

Once again-, t’s time for the Irish to reset, something A-DS Jason Surlas says the program is well equipped to do.

As was the case last offseason there'll be a shift at the top of the @KCIrishFootball program with head coach Steve Matthews moving on to Concord Christian, but AD Jason Surlas told @WVLTSports the Irish are ready to fight on! @wvlt @VarsityAllAxs @5StarPreps pic.twitter.com/xLYxBUpS0Y — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 18, 2023

Matthews and Shadowens led Catholic to a 7-6 record and a State Semifinal appearance inn the Division II-AAA playoffs. He’ll take over and try and continue to build a Concord Christian program needing a coach following the departure of VFL Jay Graham, who recently accepted an assistant coaching position at ETSU.

HARMON COMMITS TO TENNESSEE

Coach Matthews leaving for Concord Christian wasn’t the only news breaking on the Knoxville Catholic campus. Earlier in the day, Sevier County native and standout Irish receiver Braylon Harmon announced that he has accepted an offer to play for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Harmon originally committed to Wofford last July, but the Terroirs loss is Tennessee’s gain as the talented athlete flips over to the Big Orange.

The youngster has not only shown exceptional skill on offense, catching 84 passes for over 1000 yards and 9 touchdowns, he also had four kickoff and two punt return touchdowns. No doubt, UT assistant Mike Ekeler can’t wait to get him on campus.

Harmon will officially sign with the Vols in February.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.