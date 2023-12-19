Knoxville Police Department receives recommendations from department assessment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has received recommendations from 21st Century Policing Solutions (21CP) based on a department-wide analysis conducted in August.

The group spent three days with the department. While there, they interviewed officers and employees, evaluated their day-to-day activities and reviewed the department’s policies. In October of last year, KPD released 21CP’s survey, which comprised interviews with KPD personnel.

Previous Coverage: ‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey

This final document, which KPD released Tuesday, outlines recommendations from 21CP post-review. KPD Chief Paul Noel said the report will be used as a guide to create a long-term operation plan for KPD.

“This assessment will be fundamental to our long-term goal of implementing nationwide, research-backed best practices,” Noel said. “The final report will serve as a strategic roadmap for our leadership team as we move into the future, revamp our policies and procedures, and work towards delivering the best service possible.”

Earning points for transparency and proactive leading, Noel got a shoutout from 21CP for requesting the review before any specific incident, like an officer-involved shooting or similar, and releasing the results to the public.

“21CP Solutions is often asked to conduct an assessment of a police department after it has experienced a critical incident – an officer-involved shooting, significant officer misconduct, fall-out from policing a protest, and others,” said 21CP Solutions partner and principal consultant Nola Joyce. “It is very unusual for a chief of police to pursue an assessment of their department, let alone to making the results public and committing to work toward implementing the recommended changes. Knoxville should be proud of the courage and foresight of Chief Noel and their police department.”

The recommendations cover various topics like officer use of force, stops, searches and arrests, etc.

The primary concerns from 21CP as far as the use of force was concerned were on policy. Multiple times, the group recommended that KPD update policy to clarify when and how force should be used in policing situations.

For example, one recommendation stated, “KPD should eliminate current language suggesting that use of force is necessarily ‘routine,’” citing a piece of policy that says, “[m]embers of this department are routinely confronted with situations where a use of force must be exercised to effect an arrest, take someone into protective custody, defend oneself, and to protect the public’s safety.”

Many of the following recommendations are similar; 21CP wants KPD to clarify policy specifics so officers can better judge when force is necessary. Similarly, 21CP recommended that KPD shore up how it evaluates the use of force situations, asking that KPD establish a policy that all uses of force are reviewed, no matter how serious the outcome.

“KPD should revise its policies and procedures to ensure that all uses of physical force by officers are reported and reviewed, regardless of outcome, subject or officer injury, and the type or severity of the force technique used,” the report said.

Additionally, 21CP covered KPD’s stop, search and arrest policies. The recommendations were similar, asking KPD to shore up policy language so officers can make more sound decisions about when and how to stop, search or arrest people.

One recommendation was for KPD officers to offer anyone they stop (referred to as a non-voluntary encounter) a receipt of the encounter, then file a report before the end of their shifts.

When it comes to KPD’s interactions with the community, 21CP had much to say, but not much of it was negative. According to 21CP, KPD already has a decent policy on analyzing officer performance to ensure certain groups, communities or people don’t see disproportionate impact.

“Notably, KPD already goes some distance toward regularly and meaningfully analyzing its performance to identify disproportionate impacts and treatment,” 21CP said, adding that there’s more work to be done, however.

21CP recommended that, among other things, KPD should take a look at its functions beyond just policing, like activities and community programs, to make sure no one is seeing too little or too much police involvement.

Additionally, 21CP recommended that KPD make public comments on the department’s performance visible on its website and address them in the open.

“KPD should make information about complaint allegations, and the final adjudication of those allegations, relating to bias and discrimination available for community members to access,” 21CP said.

The next step, Noel said, is to evaluate 21CP’s findings and see how they will fit into KPD’s strategic plan.

“As a Command Staff, we are deep in the process of evaluating 21CP’s recommendations,” Noel said. “We will assess each recommendation individually to determine how they support our values and organization and the culture that we are working to build at the Knoxville Police Department. That process will include not only the Command Staff, but other stakeholders across supervisory ranks.”

There were other recommendations from 21CP in the report, which can be viewed below:

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.