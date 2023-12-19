Search underway for Tennessee woman missing for months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Montgomery County woman who was last seen in mid-August, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Teresa Nicole Wilkinson was last seen on Aug. 15 by law enforcement. She was reported missing by her mother who said she last spoke with Wilkinson on Sept. 12 via text and last saw her in person in April.

She’s 5′4″ and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Wilkinson may be in Montgomery, Shelby or Hamilton counties.

“Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or Investigator Shelby Largent at 931-648-0611 ext: 13418,” the sheriff’s office said.

