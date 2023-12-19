Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and Beth Haynes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some old friends are coming back to air on WVLT Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. After 20 years working together, Russell Biven and Beth Haynes are back on TV hosting “A Tennessee Family Christmas.”

It’s an old-fashion, family fun Christmas special featuring some East Tennessee stars like Dolly Parton, Knoxville comedian Leanne Morgan and Tennessee basketball Coach Rick Barnes.

Part of the show includes a sneak peak into Dolly’s Christmas traditions. “We got Dolly talking about Christmas, that’s not bad!” Haynes said. “Kind of an A-lister there. Dolly loves Christmas, and like us, Christmas for her is about family.”

“There are some hard things going on in this world, and we wanted to do a family-style Christmas show that talked about the real reason and meaning for Christmas,” Biven told WVLT’s Ted Hall.

That’s what the two want to highlight in airing the special: taking time to be with your family and enjoy time together this holiday season. Echoing what Biven said about tough times, Haynes added “we hope that you’ll just gather around the TV and laugh.”

“A Tennessee Family Christmas” airs from 11 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Eve and from 9 to 10 Christmas morning.

