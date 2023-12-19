Tennessee deputy stole money from youth football, cheer group to purchase police K9, TBI says

He turned himself in on Dec. 15 and was released on $5,000 bond.
A Tennessee deputy is facing theft and money laundering charges after allegedly stealing money to purchase his own police K9, according to the TBI.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee deputy is facing theft and money laundering charges after allegedly stealing money to purchase his own police K9, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said that on Sept. 13, agents began investigating Lewis County deputy Brandon Grady after a complaint of theft.

Agents found that in the fall of 2020, Grady was the president of a youth football and cheer organization. In October of that year, he used money the board approved for the purchase of an equipment shed to purchase a police K9 for himself at a time when he was an active deputy.

Grady was indicted on Dec. 13 with one count of theft and one count of money laundering. He turned himself in on Dec. 15 and was released on $5,000 bond.

