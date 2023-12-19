Warming center opens in Blount County as temperatures drop

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With temperatures expected to drop in the low 20s over the next few days, a group in East Tennessee offers an escape from the cold weather.

United Way has opened as a warming center at First Baptist Church of Maryville to help anyone experiencing homelessness or without heat in their home a place to stay to avoid these freezing temperatures.

“I used to see people when I was working at the hospital come into the ER half frozen to death with frostbite, or near frostbite. We’ve had people show up here that are nearly frostbitten,” said Philip Hoffman, who helped run the shelter.

Hoffman estimates there will be about 20 people staying at the church overnight to avoid the cold. In Blount County, there are an estimated 400 people experiencing homelessness who look to use these shelters when they open.

“It’s rough. I mean, it ain’t nothing you want to do. It ain’t nothing you want to do. It’s real cold,” said Ricky Ellison, who is experiencing homelessness.

Ellison and others at the shelter will get a warm place to sleep, access to showers and warm clothes, and a hot meal provided by local churches who volunteered to help.

First Baptist Church of Maryville opened its doors at 7 p.m. Monday and will be available for all to stay warm until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

You’ll know when a warming center is in place if you see a white flag raised outside the church.

