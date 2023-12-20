Authorities warn parents of Santa app scams targeting kids

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Apps that allow kids to talk to Santa may seem to help make the holiday more special, but Better Business Bureau experts warn that the apps could be stealing children’s information.

Authorities are warning parents about the dangers of kids using talk-to-Santa apps after the BBB identified 12 apps that posed a danger. According to experts, the apps try to download malware onto devices, get access to photos and videos of the children talking to Santa and advertise inappropriate content.

BBB President Carl Bates says the dangers come immediately after downloading and paying for the app.

“You go to pay somebody with Apple Pay and all of a sudden that credit card is compromised because the malware sent that credit card to the scammer,” Bates said.

Although parents may get text messages about downloading the apps, Bates warns that these are scams. “The average American this week is getting 11 and a half text messages a day that are scams on their device.”

Experts advise that going to see Santa in person is the safest option, but parents who are looking to use these apps can learn to identify fake ones through different resources and review sites.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Christopher Michael Monaghan, 47
Campbell County teacher arrested for Florida child sex charge, U.S. Marshals say
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and...
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and Beth Haynes
Officer Sean McElyea
Knox County deputy pleads guilty in DUI crash, no longer with sheriff’s office
Roane County Sheriff’s Office uses drone to arrest attempted murder suspect, RCSO says
Roane County Sheriff’s Office uses drone to arrest attempted murder suspect, RCSO says

Latest News

Sean Williams in custody after fleeing custody
Former escaped fugitive and rape suspect attempts suicide, U.S. Marshals say
Crossville Police Department looking to fill jobs
Crossville Police Department training exercises slated for Stone High School
More Knox County schools are getting free breakfast and lunch for the school year
More Knox County schools are getting free breakfast and lunch for the school year
Gradually warming up before rain returns around Christmas
Gradually warming up before rain returns around Christmas
Charitable giving
End of year donating | Here’s how to maximize your financial contributions