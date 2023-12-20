Authorities warn parents of Santa app scams targeting kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Apps that allow kids to talk to Santa may seem to help make the holiday more special, but Better Business Bureau experts warn that the apps could be stealing children’s information.

Authorities are warning parents about the dangers of kids using talk-to-Santa apps after the BBB identified 12 apps that posed a danger. According to experts, the apps try to download malware onto devices, get access to photos and videos of the children talking to Santa and advertise inappropriate content.

BBB President Carl Bates says the dangers come immediately after downloading and paying for the app.

“You go to pay somebody with Apple Pay and all of a sudden that credit card is compromised because the malware sent that credit card to the scammer,” Bates said.

Although parents may get text messages about downloading the apps, Bates warns that these are scams. “The average American this week is getting 11 and a half text messages a day that are scams on their device.”

Experts advise that going to see Santa in person is the safest option, but parents who are looking to use these apps can learn to identify fake ones through different resources and review sites.

