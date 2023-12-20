Chess game: cyberattacks and artificial intelligence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You see cyber attacks and ransomware stories all over the national news - but actually being impacted by a large-scale attack is getting more common. The numbers are staggering. twenty two hundred cyber attacks happen every single day, according to multiple security officials.

A brand new team of artificial intelligence experts in Oak Ridge National Laboratory is working to stay one step ahead of the hackers.

“Never once did I feel the stress that I get that morning,” Larry Bates said.

During the first morning of winter final exams, Bates, the chief information officer at Pellissippi State Community College, got an even earlier wake up call than he was expecting.

“Every one of our computers was locked down at the time,” Bates said. There were half a million records on the line, and a ransom note from the hackers to worry about.

“Every one minute and twelve seconds there is a new version of a malware appearing. There is no hand-coded way that you can use to track those things,” Dr. Edmon Bogoli said.

Bogoli directs the brand new Center For Artificial Intelligence Security Research – CAISER.

“So the state of the art cyber defense systems are based on AI,” Dr. Bogoli said.

Now the AI powering pricey security systems is under threat…

“Because if you defeat AI you will get you malware into the systems,” Dr. Bogoli added.

From foreign countries and lone wolves.

“Now the adversaries are starting to use AI to generate these attacks. So it’s hard to say how far ahead we are,” Dr. Amir Sadovnak said.

“The race will kind of keep going and keep going. So it’s like you can get one step ahead,” Dr. Sadovnak added.

The scientists ensure their system is only preventative – that they are not designing an ‘offense’ to take cyberwarfare to others.

“Still sounds a little bit like science fiction. Ai is developing at such pace that we could get surprised very unpleasantly,” Dr. Bogoli said.

Back at Pellissippi State: the forensics team found that no personal records reached the hackers.

“Nothing that they have of ours that is of any value,” Bates said.

But while the hackers somehow locked themselves out, and were not paid, there was still work to be done.

“We lost 308 and 3,200 workstations. And we built every one of those from scratch,” Bates said.

We wanted to know: how else is artificial intelligence impacting your daily life, since super-intelligent robots aren’t something you see everyday?

From screening resumes, to suggesting the next song on your playlist, preventing the spread of nuclear bombs, AI is already around us.

