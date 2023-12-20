‘A Christmas miracle’: Pike County food pantry filling needs this season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thankful Hearts Food Pantry is giving back, hoping to offer extra love and comfort to the community this Christmas.

“The need. I mean, you can’t afford the food; you can’t afford the gifts,” said pantry coordinator Trissia Scott. “One gift is $20, $30. A family that’s under a fixed income with five or six kids that can’t afford that.”

The Pikeville pantry hosted its perishable foods giveaway Wednesday, giving out food that- for some families- will provide staples and sustenance for Christmas dinner this year.

“Some of the seniors will say, ‘We wouldn’t have had nothing to eat unless you brought the food,’” Scott said. “And I give all the glory to the good Lord because he just sends it.”

Cars poured through the pantry property throughout the afternoon, with volunteers filling trunks with food, milk and more. Those involved said it is all about giving back with which God has blessed them.

Community members, like Brandy Caudill, said you never know when you may be in need, having seen a shift in her life when her husband was injured in a crash and unable to work.

She said the Wednesday giveaway was a game-changer for her in the coming week.

“It’s a Christmas miracle that we’re able to get this,” said Caudill. “This will probably be our Christmas dinner.”

The pantry also worked with its missionaries and partners Saturday, providing gifts to more than 800 kids. Scott said the work continues to grow as the needs continue to multiply, so the pantry is always looking for volunteers.

