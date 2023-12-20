Connecting with Christmas this season

How to contact Santa ahead of the holiday.
CHRISTMAS APPS
CHRISTMAS APPS(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On top of writing letters to Santa Claus every year, families can now use their smart phones or tablets to do even more to get in the Christmas spirit this season.

Through smartphone apps, you can now talk to Santa, track who is on the naughty or nice list, play with the Elf on the Shelf and on Christmas Eve you can even track the big man himself as he is out making his deliveries.

During the holiday season this year, this technology is another way for families to spend time together.

“You want to turn off all of your notifications so there’s no interruptions when you and your friends and family are looking at the screen. You can connect it to Bluetooth so you can have a louder speaker to hear it off of,” said Soriah Al-Hussein, a store manager with UScellular. “Then you can also connect it to a smart TV that way you and your family and friends can enjoy it on a larger screen together.”

