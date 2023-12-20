Crossville Police Department training exercises slated for Stone High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you see a police presence at Stone High School Thursday, there’s no reason to be alarmed. The Crossville Police Department is planning to host training that afternoon for officers at the school.

“Please do not be alarmed, we are conducting training exercises to prepare our officers for responses to emergencies, in an effort to better serve our community,” CPD officials said.

School will not be in session while the training happens.

