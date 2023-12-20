Duo charged with murder in fentanyl death of toddler
The 23-month-old Ariel Rose died of fentanyl ingestion.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a year-long investigation, two people have been charged in the death of a 23-month-old girl, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said 36-year-old Jesse Mashburn and 46-year-old Melissa Sutton have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ariel Rose at a 25th Avenue N. apartment. The two were caring for the girl.
Both Mashburn and Sutton were arrested Wednesday afternoon and are being held on $100,000 bonds.
“The painstaking investigation, led by Youth Services Detective John Grubbs, revealed that Sutton and Mashburn were caring for Rose at a residence on 25th Avenue North when she was found unresponsive. Neither was her legal guardian,” MNPD said.
