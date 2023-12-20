Fire crews respond to kitchen fire on Badgett Drive

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the fire early Tuesday evening
Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At about 6:35 p.m., Knox County 911 Communication Center received a call for an apartment fire at 2937 Badgett Drive.

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found a fire quickly spreading from the kitchen of an apartment after they arrived.

Fire crews successfully entered the apartment and extinguished the fire, which reportedly was contained to one unit, with no injuries reported. Officials said that three occupants have been displaced due to the fire.

KFD crews are still on the scene overhauling and checking for hotspots.

