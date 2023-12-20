Flatrock Motorclub takes big step towards bringing international racing events to Tennessee

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Flatrock Motorclub in Cumberland County reached a massive milestone in its development. The first cars touched the pavement of the new world-class racetrack. The track is expected to attract top racers and fans worldwide.

“The racetrack itself is so fun to drive. You have high speed. You have technical areas,” said Trevor Bayne, professional race car driver and Daytona 500 winner. Bayne took several Flatrock members around the freshly paved track.

The track was engineered and designed by Tilke Engineers & Architects. The group is known for designing world-famous Formula 1 racetracks. The state-of-the-art track reaches the level and regulations to host significant racing events like IndyCar and NASCAR.

“Motorsports is big anywhere in the world,” said Rusty Bittle, founding partner of Flatrock. “Bringing those international events here will bring Tennessee to the map internationally, and we’re excited to be a part of that.”

Bittle confirmed that Flatrock has confidential agreements with several sanctioning bodies to host racing events in the upcoming year. A weekend of a big racing event could bring more than 200,000 people to the state.

With 800 acres of land, the racetrack is just the beginning. Bittle said they are building several amenities like hotels, restaurants and a spa. The added experience is what Bittle said makes Flatrock different from other venues. He expects the bulk of the campus to be built in the next two to three years.

“We want people to be able to come on campus and stay, enjoy the track, but also have a lot more amenities to take part in,” Bittle said.

Kevin Clayton, founding partner of Flatrock, said several car manufacturers and other businesses are trying to get in on the action and build in the immediate area.

“It’s hundreds of millions of dollars of economic impact for that state, and that’s exciting,” said Clayton.

The economic impact on Cumberland County and the state of Tennessee is expected to be substantial. Governor Bill Lee has already visited the property once and is scheduled to visit again in the new year.

