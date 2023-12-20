Gradually warming up before rain returns around Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a frosty cold start to Wednesday, but temperatures are warming up. First, back to “normal” and then we have warmer, dry days before the next cold front’s rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear to a few clouds, with a frosty cold start to the day. We’re starting the day around 23 degrees.

High clouds continue to move through our area today, which can make it look more partly cloudy. We’re still warming up a bit better today to right at seasonable for Knoxville at 50 degrees.

Tonight is partly cloudy and still a little cold, just not as bad as previous mornings, as we drop to around 26 degrees Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds are in and out and temperatures continue to warm day to day!

It’s mostly cloudy at times Thursday, but still around 54 degrees. Then Friday mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times, and tops out at 58 degrees.

This weekend is warmer around 60 degrees in the afternoon, and milder mornings in the mid to upper 30s. A stray shower is possible this week with increasing humidity.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain showers move Christmas Day and linger with on-and-off rain through Tuesday and taper off to spotty Wednesday. Just beyond your 8-day forecast, we’re watching a drop back to 40s for highs.

