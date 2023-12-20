Jellico Regional Hospital set to reopen on Wednesday

The hospital was forced to temporarily suspend services due to staffing issues.
Jellico Hospital to reopen tomorrow
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jellico Regional Hospital announced on Tuesday that it would be temporarily suspending services.

The hospital was experiencing staffing issues, operating with no nurses on staff and only one doctor.

In the latest update from the hospital, services are scheduled to resume Wednesday morning Dec. 20 at 7 a.m.

