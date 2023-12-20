JTV creates jewelry line benefitting the Make-A-Wish foundation

For every purchase, JTV said it will donate 20% of the selling price to Make-A-Wish.
The “Stars Like You” collection is available now through February 12.
By Whitney Turner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - JTV is partnering with Make-A-Wish to create a line of jewelry that will help raise money for kids battling critical illnesses.

The “Stars Like You” collection is available now through Feb. 12. Mandy Bradshaw with JTV said the line is celestially inspired and features the iconic Make-A-Wish star logo.

“JTV, their business is selling stuff that brings wonder and sparkle to people’s homes and Make-A-Wish grants wishes that are powerful and bring hope and joy to kids who are really in some dark times, who are struggling with a critical illness. So it’s a really great alignment of the two of us,” said Garrett Wagley, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

For every purchase, JTV said it will donate 20% of the selling price to Make-A-Wish; a gift that will benefit kids in our community.

“The money that comes from this when people buy the jewelry helps make wishes come true,” said Wagley. “We distribute the funds based on where you are, so if you’re in East Tennessee and you buy a piece, that money comes back to East Tennessee.”

With any purchase at JTV right now, you can choose to donate to Make-A-Wish and get a special discount on designated days. You can learn more about the giving campaign here.

The "Stars Like You" collection is available now through February 12.
