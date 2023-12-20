‘Just put in hard work and it’ll pay off’ | National Signing Day arrives for East Tennessee standouts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The early period for National Signing Day continued in East Tennessee, Wednesday. A number of East Tennessee standouts inked the dotted line to extend their football careers at the collegiate level.

BEARDEN:

Jaheim Merriweather signed with the Purdue Boilermakers. They’re a team that stuck with the running back despite Merriweather suffering a high ankle sprain in the fourth game of the season. In the first three games the RB racked up 397 yards on 60 rushes and four touchdowns.

Merriweather said this opportunity wouldn’t be possible without the support of his family.

”I don’t think I’d be the person I am without them. So they always keep me on track and you know I talk to them whenever I want to, you know I need them to talk to,” said Merriweather.

Merriweather said he will graduate early to join the team. He believes he’ll be good to go to participate in spring training.

CLINTON:

A trio of Clinton Dragons signed with teams in the FBS and FCS.

D’Mon Marables is taking his talents to Purdue University. The defensive end set the school record for single season, single game, and career tackles at Clinton.

Jawan Goins was the second Dragon headed to the college ranks with FCS Richmond. The Spiders get a 6′0″ 200 lbs. running back who put together two 100+ yard games on his way to 667 total yards in his senior campaign along with eight touchdowns.

Joshua Keith isn’t going too far as he’ll stay in the state and play for the Skyhawks of UT Martin. The quarterback started all 13 games, tossed for 22 touchdowns and completed 60.9% of his passes.

GATLINBURG-PITTMAN:

The Big Ten and the ACC get a pair of outstanding talent from Gatlinburg-Pittman. The Highlanders celebrated Carlos Orr and Whittman Whaley Wednesday.

Carlos is headed to the Midwest to play for Illinois. Whaley is going east to the ACC to be a Demon Deacon at Wake Forest.

POWELL:

The Powell Panthers honored Steven Soles Jr. on Tuesday as he signed with the University of Kentucky. The Wildcats are getting the Panthers’ all-time leader in sacks with 47 and second all-time in tackles with 355.

During his time at Powell he quickly earned the nickname ‘Sack em Soles’ a brand of play he takes very seriously.

”Let somebody try and I guess you will see is like, you know it’s gonna be my brand. I’m not playing with it. It’s serious. It’s serious. Got it tattooed on me.”

Soles said he’s eager to be in the Bluegrass State and make an immediate impact with the team.

“I learned from a lot of people so I feel like go in there and really just be me. I’m not going to go in there knowing I’m a starter but I’m going to put in work like I am a starter. I feel like a lot of people don’t put in hard work, so just put in hard work and it’ll pay off,” said Soles.

Other East Tennessee signees:

