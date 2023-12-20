Knox County Health Department providing showers to people without access as part of emergency training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department and the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains are helping out the community through the weekend while hosting an emergency exercise.

The health department is testing its shower trailers Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to make sure they work, should they be needed in an emergency. In doing so, it’s hosting three opportunities for people to get free showers.

“Not only are we able to conduct a valuable exercise on emergency preparedness, but it’s having the added benefit of blessing some folks in our community this holiday season with a warm shower. That’s a win-win,” said KCHD Emergency Response Coordinator Steve Hamby.

Two shower trailers, each with four stalls, will be at the following locations:

Dec. 20

Cokesbury United Methodist Church’s Fig Tree

9919 Kingston Pike

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 22 and 23

Cooper Street Shower Park

500 Cooper Street (under the bridge)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.