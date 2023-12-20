Knoxville police looking for attempted murder suspect after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is on the lookout for an attempted murder suspect, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News Wednesday.

That suspect was identified as Stephon Davidson, 25, and was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. The search began after a shooting on McConnell Street Tuesday night, Erland said.

Police responded to an apartment on the 300 block of McConnell Street around 10 p.m., Erland said, and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, and his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, Erland said.

So far, police believe Davidson shot the victim through the door of the apartment during an argument, then left.

Those with information are being asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

