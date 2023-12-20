Lady Vols top Terriers in Rickea Jackson’s return

Tennessee defeats Wofford 85-63 to improve to 6-5 on the season
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Lady Vols moved above .500 to (6-5) on the season following their 85-63 win over visiting Wofford.

Jewel Spear led the way with 18 points and in her return to action after missing 8 games with a lower leg injury, Rickea Jackson added 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Four Lady Vols finished in double figures, the afore mentioned Spear and jackson along with Karoline Striplin, Sara Puckett and Jasmine Powell who had a strong performance, stuffing the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds and a career-high-tying 10 assists.

Wofford (7-5) was led by Rachael Rose who racked up a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Maddie Heiss also finished in double digits with 14, and Annabelle Schultz was close behind with 11.

Also after the game head coach Kellie Harper announced that guard Destinee Wells, the talented transfer from Belmont, will miss the rest of the season due to a leg injury.

It’s another long break for the team as the Lady Vols return to action New Year’s Eve at Liberty.

