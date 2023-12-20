Maryville police take homicide suspect into custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville homicide suspect is now in custody, according to the Maryville Police Department.

Maryville officers began the search for the suspect, identified as David Alexander Mills, 29, after finding his father, David Anthony Mills, 58, dead in his home with stab wounds on Old Niles Ferry Road on Tuesday, MPD said.

They reportedly found the elder Mills dead around 1:45 p.m., and looked for his son for about an hour before finding him around Associates Boulevard in Alcoa. He was taken into custody after a short chase, MPD said, and taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility where he was charged with homicide.

The younger Mills is set to appear in court on Dec. 20. He is in custody on a $1 million bond.

