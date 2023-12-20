Maryville police take homicide suspect into custody

Maryville officers began the search for the suspect after finding his father dead in his home with stab wounds on Old Niles Ferry Road on Tuesday, MPD said.
Maryville police take take homicide suspect into custody
Maryville police take take homicide suspect into custody(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville homicide suspect is now in custody, according to the Maryville Police Department.

Maryville officers began the search for the suspect, identified as David Alexander Mills, 29, after finding his father, David Anthony Mills, 58, dead in his home with stab wounds on Old Niles Ferry Road on Tuesday, MPD said.

They reportedly found the elder Mills dead around 1:45 p.m., and looked for his son for about an hour before finding him around Associates Boulevard in Alcoa. He was taken into custody after a short chase, MPD said, and taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility where he was charged with homicide.

The younger Mills is set to appear in court on Dec. 20. He is in custody on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Christopher Michael Monaghan, 47
Campbell County teacher arrested for Florida child sex charge, U.S. Marshals say
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and...
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and Beth Haynes
Officer Sean McElyea
Knox County deputy pleads guilty in DUI crash, no longer with sheriff’s office
Roane County Sheriff’s Office uses drone to arrest attempted murder suspect, RCSO says
Roane County Sheriff’s Office uses drone to arrest attempted murder suspect, RCSO says

Latest News

Stephon Davidson, 25
Knoxville police looking for attempted murder suspect after shooting
First responders across East Tennessee are participating in the Shine Our Lights event for the...
First responders collaborate for ‘Shine Our Lights’ at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
Sean Williams in custody after fleeing custody
Former escaped fugitive and rape suspect attempts suicide, U.S. Marshals say
Crossville Police Department looking to fill jobs
Crossville Police Department training exercises slated for Stone High School