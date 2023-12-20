More Knox County schools are getting free breakfast and lunch for the school year
During the fall 2023 semester, 38 schools were able to provide free meals, but now that number is going up, at least for the rest of the year.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More Knox County schools are getting free lunch and breakfast, thanks to a change on the federal threshold for Community Eligibility Provision schools.
During the fall 2023 semester, 38 schools were able to provide free meals, but now that number is going up, at least for the rest of the year. It’s part of a pilot program from the school district. At the end of the year, KCS plans to assess whether it can continue the initiative in more schools in future years.
“Our goal is to always do what is best for the students and families of Knox County Schools,” said Brett Foster, Executive Director of Child Nutrition. “We believe this pilot program will be of immediate assistance to families at these schools, and we are pleased to be able to provide it.”
The following schools will now provide free breakfast and lunch starting Jan. 4 at least through the end of the year:
- Amherst Elementary
- Bearden Middle
- Bonny Kate Elementary
- Career Magnet Academy at Pellissippi
- Carter Elementary
- Carter High
- Carter Middle
- Cedar Bluff Elementary
- Cedar Bluff Middle
- Cedar Bluff Preschool
- Copper Ridge Elementary
- Fort Sanders Ed. Dev. Ctr.
- Gibbs Elementary
- Gibbs High
- Gibbs Middle
- Karns Elementary
- Karns Preschool
- Mount Olive Elementary
- New Hopewell Elementary
- Pleasant Ridge Elementary
- Powell Elementary
- Powell High School
- Powell Middle School
- Ritta Elementary
- Sterchi Elementary
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.