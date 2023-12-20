More Knox County schools are getting free breakfast and lunch for the school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More Knox County schools are getting free lunch and breakfast, thanks to a change on the federal threshold for Community Eligibility Provision schools.

During the fall 2023 semester, 38 schools were able to provide free meals, but now that number is going up, at least for the rest of the year. It’s part of a pilot program from the school district. At the end of the year, KCS plans to assess whether it can continue the initiative in more schools in future years.

“Our goal is to always do what is best for the students and families of Knox County Schools,” said Brett Foster, Executive Director of Child Nutrition. “We believe this pilot program will be of immediate assistance to families at these schools, and we are pleased to be able to provide it.”

The following schools will now provide free breakfast and lunch starting Jan. 4 at least through the end of the year:

Amherst Elementary

Bearden Middle

Bonny Kate Elementary

Career Magnet Academy at Pellissippi

Carter Elementary

Carter High

Carter Middle

Cedar Bluff Elementary

Cedar Bluff Middle

Cedar Bluff Preschool

Copper Ridge Elementary

Fort Sanders Ed. Dev. Ctr.

Gibbs Elementary

Gibbs High

Gibbs Middle

Karns Elementary

Karns Preschool

Mount Olive Elementary

New Hopewell Elementary

Pleasant Ridge Elementary

Powell Elementary

Powell High School

Powell Middle School

Ritta Elementary

Sterchi Elementary

