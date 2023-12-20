New details released from deadly Giles County plane crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Dec. 7 at 12:03 p.m. EST, it was reported that a Beech 35-C33, N5891J aircraft was destroyed when it was involved in a crash near Pulaski, Tennessee. The private pilot and the passenger, both from Knoxville, sustained deadly injuries.

According to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the flight originated from Knoxville Downtown Airport (DKX) and was headed to Saline County Regional Airport (SUZ) in Benton, Arkansas. The report states that the plane’s altitude fluctuated between 6,400 and 5,300 feet.

During the altitude fluctuations, it was reported that the controller tried twice to instruct the pilot to contact the Memphis Air Route Traffic Control Center; however, the pilot failed to acknowledge the instructions. The report states that two faint and largely unintelligible transmissions were received from the plane, but subsequent attempts to contact the plane were unanswered.

The report states that the plane began to descend rapidly before Automatic Depended Survalence Broadcast (ADS-B) contact was lost in the crash site area. In the final few seconds of the flight, it was reported the plane was on a ground track of 262 degrees, descending at a ground speed that reached a maximum of 228 kts (roughly 262.4 mph), and the maximum descent rate was about 11,900 ft. per minute.

The report states the plane crashed in a hilly, wooded area at an elevation of 971 feet, and the wreckage was highly fragmented, leaving debris in a fan-like pattern about 300 feet long. The tops of several trees were also cut off, leading to the main wreckage. During the crash sequence, the report states that fuel tanks were breached, and a post-impact fire spread in the wreckage area to the surrounding trees and undergrowth.

According to a witness near the crash, the plane engine was still running when it impacted the ground. It was reported that all major components of the plane were located at the crash site, and the engine was severely damaged on impact. According to the report, crankshaft continuity and cylinder compression could not be confirmed due to internal impact damage.

Both propeller blades reportedly separated from the hub during the crash, with one blade buried in the impact crater and the other 30 feet west of the main wreckage.

The report states that there is currently no evidence to suggest there was an inflight fire. The flight control system components from the cockpit to all control surfaces, the cockpit and autopilot servos were significantly damaged by both the crash and the fire.

The wreckage reportedly included two intact digital video recording devices that were retained for further examination.

