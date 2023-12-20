One person dead in Bell Co. crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County emergency services responded to a car versus motorcycle crash on Tuesday evening.

Bell County Deputies’ investigation determined Jamie Wilder, 43, of Pineville, was the motorcyclist. The driver of the car was a woman, 18.

Deputies said Wilder was traveling on Old Bell High Road when he lost control of his motorcycle, it skidded on its side, crashing into the car, and ultimately catching on fire.

Officials said that CPR was given to Wilder on the scene but due to his injuries, he was pronounced dead by Bell County Coroner Jason Steele.

