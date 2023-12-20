Plenty of Christmas lights for you and your family to Find Your Fun

By Jacob Durham
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Muddy Creek Christmas Light Show

Head down to the Loudon County Drive-In and take in roughly 200,000 lights that adorn this mom and pop holiday light show. The lights are synchronized to holiday and top 40 music as you drive through the display. Cost is $20 per car, but all proceeds go to Mission of Hope and No Athlete Left Behind. The show runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday through January 1.

Sevierville’s Synchronized Christmas Lights

Shadrack Christmas Wonderland is back and at a new location! Head over to Soaky Mountain Waterpark to enjoy new changes including: a longer route, more lights, a “Santa Safari” with eventful jeep excursions, souvenirs, activities and even Santa at the Snowy Mountain Village. The lights are open seven days a week from 6-10 p.m. and longer on the weekends with an entrance fee of $34.95 or $39.95 depending on the day.

Knox County Holiday Festival At The Cove

The 25th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights at the cove returns from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 31. Located at 11808 South Northshore Drive you and the family can enjoy plenty of lights along the greenway trail that are synched up to music. The cove also offers several fire pits and grills for the public to use along with concessions serving pizza and hot dogs throughout the month. The event is free to the public, but donations are welcome to support the Love Kitchen.

Gray Eagle Lane

Head over to Gray Eagle Lane to see a neighborhood full of beautiful twinkling lights. Every evening from 5 to 11 p.m. enjoy houses throughout the subdivision decorated with colorful lights. The lights are free to the public, but you are encourage to drop off some canned goods to help out with local charities.

