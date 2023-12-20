Rise in credit card scams in Jefferson County; law enforcement looks to prevent it

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement in Jefferson County were cracking down on a hard-to-detect credit card scam. One that’s usually seen at gas pumps or ATMs. Most people don’t even realize they’re being scammed until it’s too late.

You probably don’t think twice about paying with your credit card. But, a criminal could access your card information with a single swipe.

“Over the last two years, we’ve seen probably a 15% rise in that type of crime,” Jeremy Nash said, chief deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “The identity theft and credit card thefts.”

Nash said criminals will use a credit card skimmer. It goes over, or behind where you would insert your credit card. The information is compromised immediately.

He said they’re commonly used at gas pumps or ATM’s. And they’re virtually undetectable.

“You scan your card, you’re paying for the items you’re expecting to purchase. All at the same time your information is being stolen,” he said.

Nash said the sheriff’s office is going around with a device to detect skimmers. He said it’s fairly new, and helped them find a couple of skimmers in the county the last couple of years.

“You need to look at the card reader itself,” Tony Binkley said, President of the Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee. “Is it crooked? Is it loose?”

Binkley said there are subtle ways to detect a scam.

“Grab it and shake it. Is it a different color? Does it seem not to fit,” he said.

Binkley said some gas stations will seal their pumps, meaning they’ve been inspected and are safe. If that seal is broken, it’s possible someone is tinkering with it.

Binkley said other payment options are more secure.

“With Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay, and those types of [payments], Google Pay even,” Binkley said. “They encode your credit cards if you’ve got them saved, so they can’t be duplicated.”

He said tapping your card’s chip is more secure than inserting.

Binkley said you can also set up text notifications for your credit card. That way if a suspicious purchase is made, you’ll know about it right away and can call the credit card company, and police.

