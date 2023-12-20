Tennessee Department of Transportation plan offers look at new Sevier County I-40 exit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s recently revealed 10-year plan is giving us a look at an upcoming project aimed at reducing traffic at Sevier County’s I-40 exit 407, also called the “Gateway to Adventure.”

Concerns arose after Buc-ee’s opened a location at exit 407, marking the beginning of a multi-year project to make the exit a hub for tourists and visitors. Some have said that the exit is becoming harder to use due to an increase in traffic.

Previous Coverage: New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

The 408 exit, being called by TDOT the “Sevier Interstate 40 Interchange at Winfield Dunn Parkway” project, is expected to cost $188.9 million dollars, with 30% of that money coming from the state’s Transportation Modernization Act.

Preliminary engineering is scheduled, according to TDOT, for 2025, with construction set for 2030.

