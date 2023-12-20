Tennessee woman convicted of trafficking fentanyl

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Jellico woman has been convicted of trafficking in fentanyl.

Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling announced on social media that Mildred Mefford was convicted of trafficking in fentanyl, first offense. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John Reynolds prosecuted the case in the Whitley Circuit Court. The conviction came after an investigation by the Williamsburg Police Department.

Mefford was sentenced to eight years in prison, and she will have to serve at least half of her sentence before being eligible for parole.

