Three bus routes indefinitely canceled for Sweetwater City Schools

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday morning, when some kids in Sweetwater were at the bus stop waiting to go to school, their bus never arrived.

According to Monroe County Schools, around 150 kids now have no bus to take them to and from school after three bus routes were abruptly canceled. Busses 210, 211, and 212 stopped running on Friday with no plans for them to resume.

“We’ve been having car issues lately, so having reliable transportation hasn’t been a thing right now,” said parent Candice Latella, who is directly impacted by this change.

Latella had a leg amputated recently, which also makes getting around and providing transportation for her children a challenge. She’s having her 11-year-old son bike nearly a mile to school, and when it’s not safe, she’s having her kids stay home from school that day.

The sudden stoppage of these bus routes is all attributed to a contract dispute between Katherine Brown and Monroe County Schools.

Brown’s company, KB Busing, was responsible for nine bus routes in Monroe County, including Sweetwater. With only six drivers and nine routes, drivers had to work double routes to cover their end of the contract.

“In a perfect scenario, we would have a driver for each route. A bus for each route, and that’s the way we’d like to do it,” said Brown.

Finding drivers has been challenging everywhere in Tennessee over the last few years. According to statewide data, there have been more than 2,000 fewer bus drivers across the state over the previous three years.

With a need for drivers, KB Busing had been running double routes for the last few months, which entailed being paid for two mileage rates and two seat rates for the kids they were picking up and dropping off.

During a December 14th school board meeting, it was decided that KB Busing had to stop running double routes and instead switch to a combined bus route. A combined bus route paid drivers for two mileage rates but only one seat rate.

According to Brown, this change would mean she’s making around $2,500 less per driver than she would have made with a double route.

“I mean, I can’t run it for free or go in the hole and cost myself money,” said Brown.

At that point, Brown told the school board she couldn’t cover those routes under the new guidelines, which went into effect immediately.

This change leaves 150 kids and families scrambling to find transportation to school. It also means that in Sweetwater, 120 kids no longer have a bus to take them to and from the Boys and Girls Club after school hours.

KB Busing will continue to operate six routes in the county, with a driver assigned to each route.

In the meantime, officials with Monroe County Schools said they’re actively looking for a provider to help cover the three now-vacant routes for Sweetwater City Schools.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.