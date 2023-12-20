U.S. Marshals: Former escaped fugitive Sean Williams attempts suicide

Medical personnel at the jail were able to stabilize Williams and then transport him to a local hospital where he is being treated for a puncture-type wound.
Medical personnel at the jail were able to stabilize Williams and then transport him to a local hospital where he is being treated for a puncture-type wound.
By David Sikes
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Marshal David Jolley said that Sean Williams, the inmate who escaped federal custody and triggered more than a month-long manhunt has now been transported back to East Tennessee and attempted to commit suicide.

Williams faces numerous charges, including counts of child rape and sexual battery. United States Marshal David Jolley for the Eastern District of Tennessee said.

Sean Williams, 52
Sean Williams, 52(TBI)

During a prison transport in Kentucky, authorities said Williams kicked out a van’s window and escaped near the federal courthouse building in Greeneville. Marshal Jolley said Williams was likely in East Tennessee for several weeks before moving to Florida.

“An escape like this from a transport is extremely rare. I haven’t seen this in many, many years and I have been doing this for a long time,” Marshal Jolley said.

Williams was being moved by Laurel County Jail, which is one of the several jails that work with U.S. Marshals to house federal inmates. Marshal Jolley said the FBI is leading an investigation into what led up to the escape.

Marshal Jolley said that Sean Williams was delivered by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday afternoon by an airlift, known as the Justice & Alien Transport System (JPATS), to the Blount County Jail in Maryville.

Upon arrival at the Blount County Jail, Williams was placed in an isolation cell, despite heavy supervision, approximately two hours after arrival, Williams attempted to commit suicide Jolley said.

Medical personnel at the jail were able to stabilize Williams and then transport him to a local hospital where he is being treated for a puncture-type wound officials said.

Jolley said that it is currently unknown what Williams used to create the wound, and the incident is under investigation. Williams will be under significant guard presence by Blount County Sheriffs deputies and Deputy U.S. Marshals.

“Williams is a cunning and very dangerous individual who has attempted to escape, escaped from transport officers, and now attempted suicide, all to avoid facing his charges,” Jolley said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Christopher Michael Monaghan, 47
Campbell County teacher arrested for Florida child sex charge, U.S. Marshals say
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and...
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and Beth Haynes
Roane County Sheriff’s Office uses drone to arrest attempted murder suspect, RCSO says
Roane County Sheriff’s Office uses drone to arrest attempted murder suspect, RCSO says
Officer Sean McElyea
Knox County deputy pleads guilty in DUI crash, no longer with sheriff’s office

Latest News

Gradually warming up before rain returns around Christmas
Gradually warming up before rain returns around Christmas
CHRISTMAS APPS
Connecting with Christmas this season
'Shine Our Lights' at East Tennessee Children's Hospital
The hospital is under new management and has been renovated to fix previous issues according...
Jellico Regional Hospital set to reopen on Wednesday