U.S. Marshals: Former escaped fugitive Sean Williams attempts suicide

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Marshal David Jolley said that Sean Williams, the inmate who escaped federal custody and triggered more than a month-long manhunt has now been transported back to East Tennessee and attempted to commit suicide.

Williams faces numerous charges, including counts of child rape and sexual battery. United States Marshal David Jolley for the Eastern District of Tennessee said.

Sean Williams, 52 (TBI)

During a prison transport in Kentucky, authorities said Williams kicked out a van’s window and escaped near the federal courthouse building in Greeneville. Marshal Jolley said Williams was likely in East Tennessee for several weeks before moving to Florida.

“An escape like this from a transport is extremely rare. I haven’t seen this in many, many years and I have been doing this for a long time,” Marshal Jolley said.

Williams was being moved by Laurel County Jail, which is one of the several jails that work with U.S. Marshals to house federal inmates. Marshal Jolley said the FBI is leading an investigation into what led up to the escape.

Marshal Jolley said that Sean Williams was delivered by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday afternoon by an airlift, known as the Justice & Alien Transport System (JPATS), to the Blount County Jail in Maryville.

Upon arrival at the Blount County Jail, Williams was placed in an isolation cell, despite heavy supervision, approximately two hours after arrival, Williams attempted to commit suicide Jolley said.

Medical personnel at the jail were able to stabilize Williams and then transport him to a local hospital where he is being treated for a puncture-type wound officials said.

Jolley said that it is currently unknown what Williams used to create the wound, and the incident is under investigation. Williams will be under significant guard presence by Blount County Sheriffs deputies and Deputy U.S. Marshals.

“Williams is a cunning and very dangerous individual who has attempted to escape, escaped from transport officers, and now attempted suicide, all to avoid facing his charges,” Jolley said.

